Pakistani troops shoot down Indian spy quadcopter Pak soldier martyred in Indian Army firing along LOC

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down yet another spy drone sent from India across the Line of Control. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LOC”

The statement further said that the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC, adding that this is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army once again violated ceasefire with unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, as a result of which a Pak Army soldier was martyred.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army opened unprovoked fire in Bedori Sector near LOC. The Pak Army then retaliated and gave a befitting reply to the enemy. According to ISPR, Pak Army’s 39-year-old Hawaldar Liaqat, who hailed from Chakwal district, embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with the enemy.