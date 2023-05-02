Pakistani troops land in UK to participate in King Charles’ coronation parade

ISLAMABAD – A contingent of Pakistani armed forces has arrived in Britain to join international forces taking part in the coronation of King Charles III, as rehearsals are underway for the largest military ceremonial operation in a generation.

The coronation parade of the British Monarch will be held on May 6 as a 10-member contingent from South Asian country arrived at the British Army Training Center Pirbright and started rehearsing for the grand parade to be held in honor of the heir to the British throne.

Pakistani forces will be among the several military units and organizations from across the globe who flocked to the UK for the parade. Soldiers will display their skills and participate in the parade.

In a similar development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on United Kingdom visit on May 6 to attend the coronation of King Charles III. The premier will join several heads of state from around the world, including France, Spain, Australia, and Japan.

PM Sharif will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London, and will hold bilateral meetings with leaders participating in these celebrations. Pakistan and Britain shared a vast history of ties strongly anchored in the dynamic Pakistani-British community.