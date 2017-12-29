Pakistani trade activist desires enhanced trade ties with Iran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has said that the government should reduce Regulatory Duty (RD) on Iranian products to enhance trade ties with Iran.

In an interview with Iranian news agency, Arif Yousuf Jeewa said that Iranian tiles and other products are high in standards and should be promoted in Pakistan.

“The quality of Iranian tile and ceramic is very good, we have checked it carefully and found it according to all international levels,” he said.

He added that Iran’s commercial attaché in Pakistan Morad Ne’mati Zargaran along with his delegation comprising tile manufactures had visited the office of ABAD to discuss prospects of enhanced trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He said that a MoU was also signed with the Iranian exporters to this end.

“We will approach the government of Pakistan to reduce Regulatory Duty (RD) on the Iran title, instead of importing tiles from European countries we would like to import tiles from Iran who is our immediate neighbour,” said the Pakistani trader.

“We would like to use the product of our brotherly Islamic state not only because Iran is our neighbor but the quality of the Iranian products is very high, being businessmen we prefer high quality products to satisfy our buyers,” added Arif Yousuf Jeewa.

He said that the price of Iranian tile is reasonable right night but we want the government to reduce duties on all Iranian products to enhance trade with Iran.

“We are very hopeful to get a positive response from the government in this regards. We have also agreed with Mr. Ne’mati that we will hold a joint meeting with Pakistan’s commerce minister to have better trade ties with Iran,” said the Pakistani trade activist.