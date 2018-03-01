Pakistani Tiles receive European quality certification

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Centro Ceramico, a highly reputable and one of the biggest tile testing laboratories in the world, has certified Pakistan’s ‘Stile porcelain tiles’ for meeting European/International Quality Standards.

Certification validate that Stile is manufacturing the highest international quality tiles which are at par in quality with that of top tile manufacturers from Italy and other European countries.

Stile is manufacturing Porcelain and Ceramic tiles of international quality in different sizes and colors, employing the latest technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy.

“We already have ISO Certification and now with the quality endorsement with Cento Ceramico’s highly reputable lab we are proud to manufacture and present European/International standard tiles to our Pakistani consumer”, said Masood Jaffery, CEO Stile.

Stile products were tested on three main accounts: Dimension & Surface quality; Physical properties; and Chemical properties.

Stile porcelain tiles was tested for Water Absorption, which should be less than 0.5% ensuring that the product is true porcelain and will resist any stain. Moreover the tested tiles meet the required strength as per the standards.

Similarly, Resistance to Surface Abrasion, means tiles surface is hard enough to sustain scratches and can be used at a high traffic areas; Slipperiness Test showed high slip resistant in Wet and Dry conditions.

Centro Ceramico, a research and experimentation center for the ceramics industry in Bologna, Italy working since 1976 is accredited by Accredia (accreditation internationally recognised for the Agreement IA – International Accreditation), and is part of High Technology Network – Emilia Romagna Region.

In Centro Ceramico laboratories, analyses and tests are carried out to meet different customer needs: issues concerning the different steps of the production cycle of ceramic tiles.