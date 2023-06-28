Social media sensation and dance queen Ayesha continues to remain in news and this time it’s her death hoax, which was shared by several social media accounts.

It all started with the death of a girl named Ayesha Hanif, who passed away due to alleged drug overuse, at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital, and the deceased turned out to be TikToker who shared videos on social media sites.

Amid the investigations into the murder of TikToker, several social media users claimed that it was the same girl that rose to fame with her dance performance on ‘Mera Dil Yay Pukare Aaja’. People confused two individuals both named Ayesha and TikTok users, and shared pictures of Ayesha Mano, who responded in a social media post.

Sharing two stories on Instagram stories section, Ayesha shoots down her death rumours, sharing post that reported her death due to ‘drug overdose’.

Lamenting fake news dilemma, Ayesha said false information is not only ‘irresponsible’ but also shows ‘lack of respect’.

“For God’s sake, you guys have no idea what kind of circumstances this ridiculous rumor may create in anyone’s life…I have never sought attention or created any kind of hype, so why are you all trying to mess up my life?” the TikToker said.

She mentioned that those who share posts don’t even know her real name. Ayesha said she has never exaggerated or sensationalized anything about your lives, and refused to accept any interference in my own life from anyone.