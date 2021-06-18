Pakistani TikToker arrested for scamming Ertugrul star Engin Altan

LAHORE – Police have arrested a TikToker, Kashif Zamir, for alleged fraud with Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, best known for his lead role in drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Crime Investigation Agency (DSP CIA) Mian Shafqat said that Zamir, who claimed to be the owner of the Chaudhry Group of Companies, was arrested from his house in Lahore.

The offer further said that the Turkish star had sent a request to Inspector General (IG) Punjab to register a case against the suspect for sending fake bank cheques and other fraudulent activities.

Zamir had, according to police, had sent fake cheques worth Rs90 million to Alatan, who found them bogus when he tried to cash them.

A case has been registered against the TikToker at the the Racecourse Police Station for scamming the foreign star.

During the raid, police have recovered a vehicle with blue light and green number plate, and fake gold from the possession of the suspect, who reportedly lives in a rented house in Lahore.

Kashif Zamir had shot to fame in December last year when he hosted the Turkish actor during his first visit to Pakistan.

Reports said that he had signed a $1 million agreement with the Ertugrul star for promotion of his clothing brand. He had handed over only $5,000 cheque to the actor.

According to police, the tiktoker is also involved in several other cases.