Pakistani textile merchants explore Chinese market

Pakistan has been exporting cotton and yarn to China for 40 to 50 years and now Pakistani textile merchants are trying to develop exports of fabrics and ready-made garments, said Usman Saeed, head of the China operations of a Pakistani textile company.

Talking to media at the Intertextile Expo held in Shanghai, Usman said the international textile exhibition provided a platform to showcase Pakistani products.

Pakistani exhibitors can also benefit from the state-of-the-art technologies and trends from their Chinese counterparts, he added.

Usman hoped that more Chinese enterprises would participate in the upcoming 4th International Textile Expo to be held in Karachi.—APP