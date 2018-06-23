Pakistani teenager conducts toss for Brazil vs Costa Rica match

‘I could have never imagined I would be here’: Raza

Petersburg, Russia

An indeed a proud moment for Pakistan as a 15-year-old Pakistani Ahmed Raza conducted coin-toss for match between Brazil and Costa Rica on Friday at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The Brazil vs Costa Rica, Group E match kicked off at 5 p.m Pakistan time. This marks the first time a Pakistani presented on the pitch of a FIFA World Cup match in an official capacity.

Ahmed Raza, who hails from Sialkot, is son of Shabbir Ahmed, a football-maker whose family has been hand-stitching footballs for FIFA World Cup for three generations. Ahmed is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr. and the Brazilian football team.

“I could have never imagined I would be here. It is like a dream comes true,” said Ahmed Raza.

To celebrate and document Ahmed's journey from streets of Sialkot to FIFA World Cup Stadium in Moscow, Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Ahmed's documentary will be released in July 2018. Pakistan men's national football team captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Raza on his journey to Moscow for the mega tournament.—APP