Pakistani students sweep Int’l Oman Convention

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistani students beat other participants from Malaysia, Oman, the Philippines and Thailand in a brilliant show of talent and sporting prowess at the Beaconhouse International Student Convention 2018 (BISC-2018).

The event was held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. The second and final day of BISC 2018 continued with the same passion and vigour that was exhibited when it began with the spirit of competitiveness and sportsman spirit reigning supreme.

Over 200 Beaconhouse students from 5 countries were raring to go and gave their best in a host of activities & competitions from various spheres of learning ranging from sports and athletics to science, technology, the visual & performing arts and filmmaking. Through these competitions, the convention encouraged the participants to develop their teamwork, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving skills (all under the ambit of 21st Century learning). BISC 2018 provided Beaconhouse students the chance to be on the global stage to promote the noble cause of learning.

Students from Pakistan gave a brilliant performance by cinching most of the competitions to come out on top over all. The 1st position in BISC Biennale (art competition), BISC Exploratorium (science project competition), BISC Film Festival and BISCLICK (photography competition) all went to Pakistan.