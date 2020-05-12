Pakistani students stranded in US depart for Lahore Third special flight to depart from New York on May 17

New York

About 150 Pakistani students, who were in the United States on various US-funded exchange programmes, left Washington for Lahore on Monday in a specially chartered flight, according to the Pakistan Embassy.

The flight was charted by the U.S. government as international commercial flights have remained suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Monday’s group was is in addition to over 65 exchange students, who returned to Karachi last week via Qatar Airways. They were here on various exchange programmes like UGRAD, Fulbright, Humphrey, and YES.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, bid farewell to the students at the Dulles International Airport outside Washington. State Department officials were also present on the occasion. Ambassador Khan thanked the US Government, particularly the State Department for arranging the repatriation of students to Pakistan and for taking care of their well-being and safety, particularly during COVID-19 crisis. The Ambassador also appreciated the patience and resilience of the students while the governments of the United States and Pakistan finalized their travel arrangements.

The charter flight, arranged by the US government, is in addition to the six PIA’s specially chartered flights being operated by the Government of Pakistan for the repatriation of Pakistani citizens stranded in the United States.

A special PIA charter flight carrying stranded Pakistanis will depart from Newark, NJ for Lahore on May 17, 2020. This would be the third such flight by the Government of Pakistan to bring back stranded Pakistanis from the U.S.

In addition, the Government of Pakistan has advised PIA to plan and operate more flights from the U.S. for repatriation of Pakistani citizens. Dates, cities of origin and destinations in Pakistan will be announced in due course of time.

All Pakistani citizens who wish to take these flights and have not yet registered with Pakistan Embassy Washington DC or its 4 Consulates in the US are requested to immediately contact nearest Pakistani Consulate on hotlines which are already provided. Schedule related details can also be obtained from PIA through its website (www.piac.aero) and call centre +92 21 111 786 786 or on www.covid.gov.pk—PR