Pakistani students shine in Int’l GCSE, A level examinations

Staff Reporter

The British Council and United Kingdom’s largest awarding organisation Pearson are making all out efforts to improve education in Pakistan and providing conducive environment of teaching and learning in the country.

The British Council and Pearson hosted Academic Award Ceremony here today for the students who achieved outstanding results including Top in World, Top in Asia and Top in Country in their primary, International GCSE and A Level examination in 2018.

The Pearson High Achievers award ceremony was honoured by Mr. James Hampson, Acting Country Director, British Council Pakistan, Mr. Derek Richardson-Vice President General Qualifications Pearson UK, Ms. Premila Paulraj, Regional Director Asia-Pearson, Mr. Faisal Mahmood, Business Head Pakistan, Pearson, high achievers including teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

This year, over 180 students received Edexcel awards in four different categories including Top in World, Top in Asia, Top in Country, High Achievement Max A*& A, and Top Performing students. Pearson-Edexcel also recognises the efforts of the teachers who are behind the success of these young learners.

Pearson focused on academic excellence, surging desire for knowledge, attitudinal change including tolerance and compassion, developing a sense of purpose and high achievement with the vision for tomorrow, said Mr. James Hampson, Acting Country Director, British Council Pakistan while presenting awards to the high achiever students in the ceremony organised by Pearson-Edexcel and British Council at local hotel here. Mr. Derek Richardson-Vice President General Qualifications Pearson UK appreciated the efforts of teachers and students for academic excellence. He said that, the UK Government will ensure to create opportunities for Pakistani students to introduce foreign qualifications. The qualifications offered by Pearson-Edexcel further strengthening the academic standards in the country.

Ms. Premila Paulraj, Director Asia-Pearson said, Pakistan is a key focus market for Pearson. We are pleased to have invested in infrastructure, free teacher training programmes and low priced text books to support teachers, students and parents.

