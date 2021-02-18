Pakistani students secure second position in America’s tech competition

ISLAMABAD – A group of Pakistani students grabbed second position in in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics-Design, Build and Fly (AIAA-DBF) competition, outclassing groups from world’s top ranking universities.

Team Invictus from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, which has been the sole representative of Pakistan in the AIAA DBF competition for the past 10 consecutive years, stood second in Team category.

The US Embassy in Pakistan has congratulated the Team Invictus for securing the position, which was also grabbed by the team in last year’s competition.

Congrats to Team Invictus, a group of Pakistani students from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute for winning 2nd place in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (Design, Build and Fly) competition, beating MIT & Stanford! Photo credit: Team Invictus pic.twitter.com/xV8SkPiwoM — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) February 17, 2021

The Pakistani students have beaten groups of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University to retain the second position.

The first position was held by students of Columbia University for their work, “Sharp-edge Handheld Identifier and Remover in Low-gravity Extravehicular Environments”.

AIAA, in partnership with Lockheed Martin Corporation, sponsors the International Student Conference at AIAA SciTech Forum each year for student members at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

During the 2021 AIAA SciTech Forum in January, 19 technical paper first-place finalists from all seven 2020 AIAA Regional Student Conferences presented their research papers related to aeronautics and astronautics.

A volunteer panel of AIAA members reviewed their technical content and clarity of communication.

“AIAA congratulates this year’s International Student Conference winners and the finalists,” said Dan Dumbacher, AIAA Executive Director.

“Future leaders of aerospace can be found at the AIAA SciTech Forum, including the International Student Paper Competition. Students bring their A-game, connect with industry leaders, and learn the latest on all the current topics of the aerospace industry. We look forward to seeing these students take on greater roles in the industry and leading society to new places.”

The winters of other categories are following;

Undergraduate Category

1st place: “Bréguet Range Equation in Constraint Analysis Form for Power-Rated Aircraft” by Jeffrey Chen, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Master’s Category

1st place: “Effects of Fountain Flow Interaction on Dual Jet Impingement at Mixed Operating Conditions” by Spencer Stahl, Ohio State University