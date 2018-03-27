Pakistani students join China’s aerospace institute

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

China’s aerospace institute for the first time enrolled foreign students, prompting a Chinese expert on Monday to note the massive progress the nation has made in space technology. Shenzhou College under China Academy of Space Technology held a ceremony to welcome its first eight foreign students, the first time China has admitted foreign students in the aerospace field, says a message received here from Beijing.

The students come from Pakistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Venezuela and Cambodia. After two years’ study and oral defense of their thesis, they will receive a Chinese master’s degree in aerospace science, the report said. ‘China’s aerospace industry technology is comprehensive especially its satellites for navigation, communication and meteorology, a field in which China can and would like to help other countries cultivate talent,’ Jiao Weixin, a space science professor at Peking University, told the local media.

To provide a better service for foreign students, the college customized courses that would fit individual student’s needs, according to the people.com.cn report. The foreign students’ abstract must be written in both English and Chinese. They will also take courses such as Chinese language and an introduction to China. The academy has cooperated for years on project Know-How to Transfer with Pakistan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Ethiopia and Algeria.