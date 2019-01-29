Pakistani students have potential to make their mark in all fields of life, says BHC official

Students from FAST, NUST declared winner, runner-up in ‘Great Debate’ semi-final

Zubair Qureshi

The last semi-final of the British High Commission’s fourth annual “Great Debate” competition held at the FAST National University in Islamabad featuring 65 students from 19 universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A large number of audience mostly youth had turned up to attend and witness some of the top performances on a long range of subjects.

The participants presented their points of view forcefully, emphatically and gave scathing arguments in support of their views.

Senior officials of the British High Commission, members of academia were also present on the occasion.

At the end of an intense competition, Lajpaal Ali from FAST National University was declared winner while Hamna Amir Azizfrom NUST was the runner-up.

The Great Debate competition is taking place from December 2018 to February 2019 in five cities across Pakistan.

The Counsellor and Director of Corporate Services at the British High Commission Peter Abbott while appreciating the students’ hard work and zeal to assert themselves commented that the British High Commission was honoured to see the best debaters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi took part in our Great Debate competition.

“Over the past five semi-finals, we have engaged over 120 debaters across Pakistan and I am looking forward to a strong competition in the grand final,” said Mr Peter Abbott.

He said the Pakistani students were gifted with great qualities and if they are given proper platform to explore their talent they can make their mark in all fields of life.

He was of the view that the United Kingdom and Pakistan had a strong relationship in education, culture, sports, infrastructure and trade and the United Kingdom is Pakistan’s second largest export market overseas and its second largest source of foreign direct investment.

That relationship has been reflected in the themes for the GREAT Debate which include trade, entrepreneurship and innovation and it is these areas that can lead Pakistan to a bright and prosperous future, said he.

The Great Debate is a debating competition for university students.

There have been five semi-finals – in five different cities (Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta) involving students from over a 100 leading universities across Pakistan – and the winner and runner-up of each semi-final will compete in the final in Islamabad.

The winners and runner-ups from the semi-finals will be given one year British Council digital library memberships.

The winner and runner-up of the overall competition will receive a scholarship reward to contribute towards their tuition fees.

