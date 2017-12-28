Pakistani students awarded prize at Huawei Middle East ICT Skills competition 2017

Islamabad

Huawei conducted “Huawei Middle East ICT Skills Contest – Final” in Shenzhen headquarters, 13 college student teams from 10 countries and totally 39 students participated in the finals. Pakistan was represented by two teams (six students) participating in the finals this year, after they successfully distinguished themselves from over 7,000 students frommore than 50 Higher Educational Institutesall over Pakistan.

They performed well in the finals, and both teams eventually finished at second position.

They are Team 1: Ayyaz Ahmed and Muhammad Zubair of University ofEngineeringand Technology Lahore, and Noor Muhammad Malik of National University of Science and Technology Islamabad.

Team 2: Shamim Iqbal from Virtual University, Fatima Rashid of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and Shariq Malik fromLahore Garrison University.

Ms. Chen Lifang, Vice President of Huawei, delivered the opening speech on behalf of Huawei, Mr. Fahmeed Akram, from University of Engineering Technology Lahoreaccompanied and mentored the students, won the Best Teacher Award.

Mr. Kashif Hussein, Huawei authorized training partner in Pakistan, received the Best Partner Award for Corvit Systems.

Winning students visited Huawei labs at its Headquarters and ICT Academy during their seven days sponsored tour to China.

They were also awarded free Huawei certification vouchers, certificates, Huawei Mobile phones and other giveaways as a token of appreciation for their excellent performance in the finals.