Pakistani startups raise record $375 million in funding in 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani startup businesses witnessed impressive growth in outgoing 2021 as they received historic funding worth $375 million from venture capitalists.

The figure is five times higher than what the local startups generated in the whole of 2020 when they raised only $66 million. The value is two times higher than the funding raised in last six years combined.

The investors showed most interest in logistics sector as it raised 32% of total funding in 2021, followed by e-commerce 27% and fintech 25%. Investment in health tech-related startup shared 4% while Education tech 4% in the outgoing year.

Pakistani startups raised $375 million in 2020 which is 5 x higher than 2020. pic.twitter.com/RBwvkRGkuI — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 2, 2022

Airlift (Grocery Delivery) is at the top of the list as it raised $85 million in funding, followed by Bazaar (B2B Marketplace) with $30 million and TAG (E-money) with $17.5 million.

Tajir raised $17 million while $15 million were poured in Qisstpay startup.

The government would focus on Fintech, helathtech and Edtech startups in 2022, to raise more funding.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/karachi-based-startup-krave-mart-raises-pakistans-largest-early-stage-funding/