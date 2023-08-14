KARACHI – Nation is celebrating the 76th Independence Day with zeal and zest across the country.
The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.
Here’s how Pakistani celebrities are celebrating the Independence Day;
