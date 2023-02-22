Pakistani stars call out Javed Akhtar’s hypocrisy over Mumbai attacks rhetoric

Bollywood’s noted screenwriter and literary icon Javed Akhtar made headlines after visiting Pakistan where he attended Faiz Festival in Lahore.

The celebrated lyricist raked accolades in the Pakistani cultural capital as he delighted people with classic anecdotes. He even enjoyed the musical aura while attending a striking event where Ali Zafar and other celebs performed.

Akhtar however draws flak online as he hurled accusations on Pakistan, saying the government allowed people behind the 26/11 incident to roam freely. His controversial statement baffled some and angered Pakistanis including showbiz stars who called him out for spewing hate.

Javed Akhtar in Lahore, complaining in front of a crowd who still kept on cheering for him despite such allegations. This could only happen in Pakistan where people's hearts are as big as anything. Imagine a Pakistani in India and doing the same there!pic.twitter.com/imbNrYLX2H — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 21, 2023

Lollywood star Shaan Shahid, comedian Arslan Naseer, Anoushey Ashraf, Haroon Shahid, Resham, Faysal Qureshi, and other Pakistani stars denounced his statements and expressed shock at the Pakistanis who even appreciated his statements.

In a social media post, the Waar star questioned Javed Akhtar for being silent on the Gujarat massacre, accusing Pakistan of Mumbai attacks, and that too while visiting the country.

Inko gujrat main musalmanoon kai qatil ka tu pata hai lakin yeh khamosh Hain..or ab Yeh sahab Pakistan main 26/11 kai mulzimoon ko dhoond rahay Hain ..#faizmela isko visa kis nai dia? @OfficialDGISPR @Shahidmasooddr @MirMAKOfficial pic.twitter.com/ekmSblS5wY — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 21, 2023

Pakistani star Resham, who attended an after-party with Javed Akhtar, too slammed Indian poet for his contentious statements.

TV host and VJ Anoushey Ashraf also shared two cents on Javed Akhtar. She mentioned offering respect to guests but not at the cost of self-respect.

Actor Haroon Shahid also joined the bandwagon and called out Indian lyricist for hurling accusations. He requested Pakistanis to stand up for themselves despite the crisis.

For those applauding Javed Akhtar for "showing us the mirror". Bhai applause tab banta hai jab uss ainay mein aap India ka asal chehra bhee bayaan karo. Waisay selective criticism na kee hoti to Pakistani to phir aap ko applaud kartay but India taliyan aap kay gaal say bajata! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 21, 2023

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly said art has no boundaries respect does. “Ample talent is already present in Pakistan. The nation needs to recognize that and respect that first.” She wrote.