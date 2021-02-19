Pakistani star Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German beau Christian Betzmann

Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir got engaged to renowned German content writer and a travel v-logger, Christian Betzmann, days after his beau converted to Islam.

Zoya, who made her acting debut with a lead role in crime drama Hania in 2019, has been shared loving pictures with Christian on Instagram. She rose to fame with his performance in Deewangi and currently she is working in drama serial Zebaish.

Both celebrities shared news of their engagement on their Instagram handles, sharing gorgeous photos captured at a beech.

“SHE SAID YESSSSS! The best Day of my Life. I love you Zoya Nasir. 06.02.21”, Christian Betzmann captioned the photos.

“He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here’s to a forever with you, my soulmate”, added Zoya.

On February 5, Betzmann had made announcement about embraced Islam. He wrote “Islam is the religion of peace and I felt a deeper connection and something I want to experience and explore deeper for myself”.

“Growing up in Europe, the word Islam was always connected with negativity, war, terrorism and to be completely honest, I was never a religious person before so I didn’t really care what people thought back then. My best childhood friends were Muslims and deep inside, we are all human beings in the same simulation we call life,” he concluded.