Pakistani soldiers known for delivering best results in challenging environ

Cadets from KSA, Nepal, Lanka, Palestine, Libya passed out

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

A passing out parade was held on Saturday here at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) wherein cadets of 138th PMA Long Course, 57th Integrated Course, 30th Technical Graduate Course and Grade 37 got commission as officers. According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), cadets from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Libya were also amongst the passed out courses.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets. Coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ghulam Nabi, President’s Gold Medal to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Bilal, Chairman’s Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Bishesh Thangden from Nepal and Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Mohsin Waseem from Technical Graduate Course.

Company Junior Under Officer Hamza Nawaz from Grade 37 also got COAS Medal. Commandant Cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Ali Zaheer Qureshi from Integrated Course.

The chief guest while congratulating the passing out cadets, said they would be fortunate to command the soldiers, who were known for their unflinching loyalty and sense of sacrifice. ‘Our soldiers are known for delivering best results in the most challenging environment, ‘ he said. A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.

