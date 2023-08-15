Asad Abbas, Pakistan’s singing sensation who found success after being featured in Coke Studio season 6, breathed his last on Tuesday.

The Raqs e Bismil crooner, was undergoing dialysis for quite some time and was undergoing treatment at local hospital, where he was admitted recently. On Monday night, he fell into coma as his health deteriorated, his family told local media.

A post shared on his Facebook account said “May the Almighty Allah expand his grave and give Asad Abbas eternal peace. He fought till the end.”

Condolences started pouring in for the singer, who earlier appealed government for his treatment.

The deceased appeared in Coke Studio opposite Fariha Parvez, and his song went viral.

Earlier this year, music producer Rohail Hyatt shared Asad’s ordeal and called for funds on the singer’s behalf.

Other celebs including Adnan Siddiqui also raised their voices to help garner funds for Abbas’s treatment.

For the unversed, Asad Abbas belonged to a family with a musical legacy. His grandfather, Mohammad Sadiq, and Mohammad Iqbal were famous folk artists while the deceased brother, Ali Abbass, and cousin, Amanat Ali, are also talented artists.

Asad’s singing skills were unmatchable and he had a music career spanning decades and notably, emerged winner of Pakistan Sangeet Icon.