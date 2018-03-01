Pakistani seafood gaining popularity in Chinese market

Beijing

Seafood from Pakistan is gaining in popularity in China, not only because of its low prices but also because of support from government policies.

A report from the UK-based undercurrentnews.com in December 2016 said that China had overtaken the EU and Japan at that point to become the largest seafood export market for Pakistan.

“Currently, domestic demand exceeds supply in terms of Pakistani seafood imports,” Chen Hai’ou, president of Kashgar Mufeng and Hezhengyuan Biotechnology Co, told the Global Times.

Several seafood distributors said that Pakistani seafood, compared with seafood imported from other sources, is more cost-effective.

In recent years, the Chinese government has rolled out measures that have encouraged and facilitated imports of seafood from Pakistan and India.

One example is the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the one Belt and one Road initiative, which has enriched the transportation channels for Pakistani seafood to enter China.—APP