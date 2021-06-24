Pakistani scientists bag international honors in use of nuclear technology

Pakistani scientists and an institution have been honored with major international prizes in three categories in appreciation of the country’s progress in the use of nuclear technology for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office on Wednesday, the honors certificates will be given at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 65th General Conference in September 2021.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have jointly awarded Pakistan’s Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) the “Outstanding Achievement Award,” according to the statement.

A group of four scientists from the PAEC received the “Team Achievement Award” for their work in the same field. A PAEC scientist won the third prize, the “Young Scientist Award,” for work in plant mutation breeding and associated technologies.

“The selection of a Pakistani institution and scientists among the recipients of these awards is recognition of Pakistan’s advancement in the application of nuclear technology for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including food security,” read the communiqué.

“Extensive civilian nuclear applications in Pakistan are directly contributing to the well-being of the people and national development in the areas of public health, medicine, agriculture, industry, and nuclear power generation,” it added.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/