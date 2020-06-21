Pakistani scholars among winners of Facebook’s Ethics in AI Research awards

Pakistan’s Junaid Qadir, Professor at the Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab, along with co-investigator Amana Raquib, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi were announced winners of the Ethics in AI Research Initiative for the Asia Pacific, by Facebook. The duo was among winners from nine different countries. The AI initiative aims to help support thoughtful and ground-breaking academic research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) ethics. Dr Junaid Kadir along with Amana Raquib were awarded for their research into culturally informed pro-social AI regulation and persuasion framework. To support AI ethics research in the Asia Pacific, Facebook partnered with the Centre for Civil Society and Governance of The University of Hong Kong and the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, Hong Kong (PCPD; esteemed co-chair of the Permanent Working Group on Ethics and Data Protection in AI of the Global Privacy Assembly) to launch a request for proposals (RFP) in December 2019.