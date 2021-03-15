Pakistani scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza unhurt in assassination attempt

RAWALPINDI – Renowned religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has survived a second assassination attempt, it emerged early on Monday.

Mirza, who runs an academy in Jhelum city of Punjab, remained safe and sound after the attacker visited Mirza’s Quran academy at the weekly meeting and attempted on his life with a knife.

The attacker was held by people present at the scene; however, his fate is yet unknown.

This is the second failed assassination attempt on the Islamic scholar, who often faces under severe criticism from scholars of different schools of thought.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, a mechanical engineer and also a Grade-19 officer in Defence Ministry, is also a YouTuber and usually shares his detailed lectures on his channel. He enjoys a huge fan following across the country and different parts of the globe.