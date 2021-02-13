Pakistani scholar develops world’s first Oxford COVID-19 ‘Governor Response Tracker

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani scholar has developed world first ‘Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker’ that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.

In a tweet, the British high Commission acknowledged Zile Huma’s efforts to develop world first Oxford COVID-19 ‘Governor Response Tracker.

The tracker systematically collects the information on several different common policy response that government have taken to respond to the pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.

It now has data from more than 180 countries.

Britain closes in on a mid-February target to offer coronavirus vaccinations to 15 million of its most vulnerable people, raising hopes that its lockdown can be eased.

More than 13.5 million people have been given a jab since the world-first immunisation programme began in early December.

Meanwhile, Britain’s economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year on the fallout from the pandemic.

The country has so far recorded a total of 4,013,799 cases and 116,287 deaths.

