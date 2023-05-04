Pakistani, Russian Foreign Ministers vow to further enhance ties in meeting on SCO sidelines

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Goa, India.

Pakistan’s top diplomat arrived in Goa today on his maiden trip where he will interact with other SCO members.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said FM Bilawal Bhutto interacted with Russia’s Sergei Lavrov as the two sides shared views on deepening cooperation between the two nations in energy and other sectors.

Bilawal and Lavrov exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest, the statement reads as the two leaders assured Mr. Lavrov to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister earlier maintained that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will help boosting cooperation and coordination with Moscow.

Earlier in the day, FM Bilawal pinned hopes for the SCO summit to be a success, as he is leading the delegation from the South Asian nation at the SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.