The Businessmen Panel (BMP) for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry hoped that now Pakistan Rupee will be stable after increasing in country foreign reserves as as 18th Janaury 2019, The SBP liquid foreign reserve exchange position was $ 13.25 billion dollars officially and is still increasing. Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar said we appreciated the effort of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his dynamic efforts and due to support from our brotherly countries like Saudia Arabia and United Arab Emirates, our reserves is moving towards on comfortable position and now business community seeks some stability in Pakistan Rupee against dollar. He said in last few months sudden depreciation in rupee put business community in great confusion and now we hope some stability will prevail in exchange rate which is much required, “as Pakistani rupee was one of the world’s worst-performing currencies last year, losing 26 per cent” . Similarly Pakistan has also received the third tranche of USD one billion from Saudi Arabia one day back. And USD one billion from UAE two days back also a good omen for country foreign reserves position.—INP

