Pakistani rupee slides by 0.31 against US dollar amid IMF bailout delay

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee lost its upward trajectory and depreciated by 0.11 percent on the first working day of the week during the inter-bank trading.

Data shared by the central bank shows the greenback thrashed local currency and PKR settled at Rs284.71 after losing 31 paisas.

Last week, the rupee continued its recovery path against the high-flying dollar in interbank trading in light of IMF assurance about the revival of programme that remained stalled for months.

News of inflows from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi further helped market sentiment with the local currency moving upward.