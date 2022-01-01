Pakistani rupee recovers sharply against US dollar

Pakistani Rupee recovered sharply against US dollar with an appreciation of Rs1.73 in the interbank currency market on Friday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit finished at Rs176.51 against the US currency while the rupee recorded appreciation of Rs1 compared to the previous finishing unit of Rs177.51. As per the expert opinion, the government has agreed on the conditions of IMF, hence Pakistan will receive $1 Billion from it.

Meanwhile, they have also pointed out that Pakistan might also receive funds from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank soon.