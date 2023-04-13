Pakistani rupee makes strides against US dollar after massive depreciation

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee moved up against the US dollar, appreciating 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market on Thursday, days after the local currency faced massive blows.

Data shared by the central bank suggested that the rupee gained Rs1.71 against the high-flying dollar and closed at 284.91, with an increase of Rs1.71.

The local currency is on the recovery path for the last two days in the interbank after the US dollars sets a new record.

In an open market, Rupee saw gains of a record Rs3 against the greenback amid positive developments on the economic front.

Rupee came back to life as International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director earlier today announced that the fund will reach Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the cash-strapped country in days to come.

In a recent development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar interacted with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials.