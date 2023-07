KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its negative trajectory against the US dollar for the fifth consecutive day in the interbank market.

Data shared by State Bank of Pakistan shows the currency further moved down against the greenback, and settled at 285.15, with a decrease of Rs1.35.

Earlier this week, the rupee faced back-to-back losses, despite International Monetary Fund’s and friendly nations’ inflows.

In the open market, greenback moved by Rs2 in the open market and was settled at Rs290.