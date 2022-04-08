Pakistani Rupee gains momentum after SC verdict

Islamabad: Following the verdict of the supreme court to restore the national assembly on Thursday, the Pakistani Rupee started gaining momentum against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Friday.

The rupee had closed at Rs188.18 against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

However, on Friday, the Pakistani rupee bounced back on Friday to gain 2.65 rupees against the US dollar and is currently trading at 185.40 in the interbank market.

On the other hand, the benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday reversed its bearish trend soon after its opening and surpassed the 44,000 mark. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 411 points as trading continued at 44, 198 in the PSX.