ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee witnessed a series of lows in recent weeks and the negative trajectory further advanced on the last working day of the week.

At close, the local currency relapsed to its losing ways against the greenback, and moved down to 0.29pc in the inter-bank market.

Data shared by local currency, the rupee settled at 295.78, with losses of Re0.86.

Despite the fact that the caretaker setup expressed commitment to fulfill obligations, including those with the IMF, and other institutions.

In the international market, the greenback continued winning momentum.