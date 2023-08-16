KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar in both interbank and open markets during intraday trading on Wednesday.

During first session, the greenback gained Rs1.99 against the rupee in interbank and was being traded at Rs293.50.

In the open market, the foreign currency has crossed the Rs300 mark and was traded at Rs303 in the morning session, with experts fearing more depreciation of the rupee.

A day earlier, the dollar closed at Rs291.51 against the rupee after witnessing 1.04 percent appreciation in the interbank market.

More to follow…