Pakistani runners dominate Int’l Marathon men contests

Our Correspondent

Naltar

It was a historic moment in Pakistan when over 150 charged up athletes from all over the world ran a marathon in the picturesque valley of Naltar, Gilgit. The event was organized by PAF in collaboration with international marathon Travel Company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Air Force on Thursday.

This one of its kind high-altitude marathon took place at an elevation of 11,300 feet above the sea level, featuring a unique blend of young and old, local and foreign, male and female long distance runners, sweating out on the winding road linking Naltar with the eighth wonder of the world, the Karakoram Highway.

A Total of 150 athletes including 35 International runners from 24 countries participated in the 42 kilometer race. Apart from this, a half marathon of 21km was also arranged for the amateur category. Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

In 42km race, Aslam Khan from Ghizar, Gilgit clinched the 1st position covering the distance in 3:43:59, whereas the local sensation Ishaq Khan remained runner-up. Third on the podium was Ubaid Ur Rehman, also hailing from Gilgit. In the female category, the foreigners dominated the race and won the first three coveted positions. Caroline Drew from the UK was the first to complete the race in 4:44:10; while Canadian Heather Lee got the second position.

The Hungarian Edit Kiss finished third in the race. In the 21 km race, Shahid Ali got the first position; whereas, Adnan Khan and Nazar Shah won the second and third spots respectively. In the same category for females, Nadia Rahim outpaced her rivals while Kokab Sarwar and Sobia Ali trailed behind at second and third position.

