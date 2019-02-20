Pakistani prisoner allegedly murdered in Jaipur Jail

Jaipur

“A Pakistani prisoner has been allegedly murdered in Jaipur central jail,” IG (Jail) Rupinder Singh said. A Pakistani prisoner has been found dead after being brutally tortured by other inmates lodged at a jail in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan days after a deadly attack on paramilitary forces in Occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Shakirullah, who belonged to Pakistani city of Sialkot, was first brutally tortured and then reportedly stoned to death by his fellow Indian prisoners at the Jaipur Central Jail.—INP

