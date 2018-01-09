All Pakistani political parties are united for resolution of Kashmir dispute: Zafarul Haq

Islamabad

Leader of House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq says all Pakistani political parties are united for resolution of Kashmir dispute. He was addressing a seminar titled ‘role of students in achieving Kashmiris’ right to self-determination organized by Al Parties Hurriyet Conference in Islamabad on Monday.

He said India itself has admitted that Kashmir is a disputed territory and not part of India. Addressing the seminar, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said two kinds of terrorists are targeting innocent people in the Occupied Kashmir which include the Indian occupying forces and the RSS.

He said freedom is the basic right of Kashmiris and they will not sit silent until its achievement. The President said the international community is well aware of Indian brutalities and human rights violation in the occupied territory, but is silent due to its own strategic and other interests.

He said Pakistan has always rejected Indian statement of describing the Kashmir dispute as bilateral issue. He added that Pakistan believes that the issue has three participants to it which include states of Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris.—SABAH