ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephonic conversation, and exchanged Eid ul Azha greetings.

Top leaders of Islamic brotherly nations exchanged wishes for the two sides and peoples on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

In the conversation, PM Sharif thanked Erdogan for inviting him to his swearing-in ceremony as the two sides reiterated their commitment to further enhance mutual cooperation in economic, defense, and other fields.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan. The two leaders shared their wish that Eid al-Adha may bring peace, serenity and abundance to the Islamic world and the entire humanity. President Erdoğan said that he wants the follow-up… — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) June 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid-ul-Azha felicitation to overseas Pakistanis and Ummah. The premier said Eid symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality & compassion, and it fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty.

PM Sharif said a true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Gulf and European nations are celebrating Eid ul Adha with religious fervour to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim A.S.