Pakistani PM Shehbaz to visit Turkey this week to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on Turkey’s visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Foreign Office confirmed the premier’s upcoming visit, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on June 3.

Sharif is visiting the friendly nation at the invitation of President Recep Erdogan, who emerged as the winner of the presidential election.

In the weekly presser, a Foreign Office spokesperson said the prime minister’s visit will be a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Islamabad and Ankara.

During his visit, the premier would convey warm felicitations on behalf of the Pakistani government and the people. Sharif would also extend an invitation to the Turkish president to attend the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Turkey hold historically close ties, as diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1947, when the South Asian nation gained independence from British rule.

The two sides supported each other on various regional and international platforms and hold a long history of defense collaboration. Economic ties between both sides saw significant growth.