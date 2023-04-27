Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to take vote of confidence from NA today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is leading the coalition government, will take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly today.

Media reports quoting well-informed sources claimed that the premier has decided to seek a trust vote after holding consultations with members of the coalition government.

Shehbaz, 71, decided to take a confidence vote after meeting members of the coalition government at a luncheon that was attended by several members including Bilawal Bhutto and leaders of MQM-Pakistan.

It was reported that the premier was supposed to take the confidence vote earlier this week but it was postponed due to unknown reasons. It was reported that over 190 members of the National Assembly (MNA) were present in the house whereas 172 members constitute a majority.

Opposition is expected to take part in the vote of confidence, reports said. In this regard, all parliamentarians of the ruling parties were told to be in Islamabad for the crucial session.

Let it be known that the Sharif-led government remained in hot waters since coming into power last year, with repeated protests from the Imran Khan-led PTI, along with the worsening economy and its recent standoff with the Supreme Court.

More to follow…