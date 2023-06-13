Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on Azerbaijan visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is slated to undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan from June 14 to 15, 2023 at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Foreign Office shared an update, saying Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with host President Mr. Ilham and issues like trade, investment, and energy would be part of the discussion. The ministers representing the concerned areas of interest will join the prime minister on this tour.

Among other issues of mutual interest and concern at the global and regional levels will also be discussed between both leaders. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are enjoying relationship embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history. These relationships are strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters.

The exchange of such leadership level depicts the bonds of deep relationship between both countries.