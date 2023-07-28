ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday travelled to the United Arab Emirates to offer condolences on the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE President’s brother.

Media reports suggest that the premier’s visited the Gulf state for a limited time, as he decided to convey his heartfelt condolences and support to the bereaved family personally.

Sharif will also convey condolences to UAE President on behalf of the entire Pakistanis.

It has been learnt that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister’s aide Tariq Fatemi accompanied the premier.

In a social media post, PM Sharif said he extends his deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the bereaved royal family and the people of the UAE. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace! Ameen.

I am deeply grieved to learn of the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the brother of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, President of the UAE. I extend my deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the bereaved royal family and the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 27, 2023

Furthermore, President Arif Alvi also mourned the death of UAE President’s brother. He further prayed for afterlife of the departed soul. Alvi said ‘in this hour of sorrow, his sympathies and those of the Pakistani nation are with the people and UAE’s royal family’.