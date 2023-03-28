Pakistani players Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed get UAE’s Golden Visa

DUBAI – Emirates continues to issue Golden Visas to public figures, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors, in what appears to endorse the popularity of the visa type offered by the Gulf nation.

The latest Pakistanis to get the Golden Visa are top cricket players Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s captain for the Afghanistan series Shadab Khan failed to win the series against neighboring country but managed to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series. He also etched his name in history books by becoming the first Pakistani player to take 100 wickets in Men’s T20Is.

Seasoned player Iftikhar Ahmed was among the senior players as Men in Green got new players for the recently concluded series.

The players were in UAE for the series and to acknowledge the value of the gentleman’s game, UAE conferred Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmad with a much-touted Golden Visa.

Shadab shared the proud moment with fans in a social media post. “Outside Pakistan, the most time I have spent is in the UAE. It always feels at home. Honored to have received the Golden Visa. Thank you so much GDRFA Dubai…Khaas shukria @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 , you’ve been really helpful,” the post reads.

Iftikhar too took to social media, saying “Alhamdulillah, I am honoured to receive my GOLDEN VISA from a country which I can call my second home…Special thanks to Moazzam Qureshi for making this happen.”

The Golden Visa scheme was recently advanced to add professional and showbiz stars. Dubai is now branding the long-term residency as a game changer for the country’s tourism and oil-driven economy and as per the latest planning, the Gulf nation is destined to attract long-term residents, high-net-worth individuals, and A-listers.