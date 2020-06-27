Pakistani people love well-crafted stories, says Engin Altan Duzyatan

Dirilis: Ertugrul (Resurrection: Ertugrul) lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, said Pakistani people love well-crafted stories.

He said, “When we were filming, we knew from the beginning that it [Dirilis: Ertugrul] was going to be a memorable series. However, this much attention, even I didn’t imagine. We are very grateful.

“We know for a fact that Turkish popularity increased after the TV series, which is great news. We are really glad.

“I think both Turkish people and Pakistani people love well-crafted stories. Turkish series are successful at conveying a touching sense of drama to the audience.

“I love Ertugrul Ghazi’s vision, strength, purpose in life and all of his values. He is an admirable person. I’m really happy that I could portray his life.”