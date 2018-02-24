Pakistani peacekeepers made ‘significant contribution’ to peace process in Liberia: UN

UNITED NATIONS :With the United Nations set to close its “successful” peacekeeping mission in Liberia by the end of next month, the remaining unit of the Pakistani contingent — a well-equipped hospital — is now winding up its operations after serving the people of the West African country for some 15 years. The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) was deployed in 2003 to monitor a ceasefire agreement in Liberia following the conclusion of a brutal civil war. At its peak it consisted of up to 15,000 United Nations military personnel from and 1,115 police officers, along with a civilian component, from at least 10 troop contributing countries. Over the years, Pakistan, as UNMIL’s backbone, provided infantry battalions, a signal company,

Orignally published by APP