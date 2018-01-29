Pakistani peacekeeper killed in Congo

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Pakistani UN peacekeeper, Naik Naeem Raza, was killed and another was injured when their convoy was ambushed by “members of an armed group” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a statement published on the United Nations website said.

Raza’s murder was confirmed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi.

“One of our UN peacekeepers Naik Naeem Raza embraced martyrdom in Congo. May Allah rest his soul in peace. And we pray that another of our soldiers who was injured fully recovers,” the ambassador said in a tweet. “Pakistan’s peacekeepers will continue their efforts to uphold international peace and security,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that Raza was killed when “the Pakistani peacekeeping convoy was ambushed by armed rebels near Lulimba, 96 kilometre south West of Baraka, South Kivu Province.”

The statement added that one other peacekeeper, Bilal, was injured in the attack. “Pakistani peacekeepers effectively responded to fail the armed rebels,” the military’s statement added. Pakistan has reaffirmed to continue contributing towards global peace and stability.

According to ISPR, Pakistan is a permanent contributor to global peace under the UN flag and over 6000 Pakistani officers and men are performing their duties as part of peace keeping assignments.

Pakistan is a permanent contributor to global peace under UN flag. Todate, 156 brave Pakistanis including 23 officers have sacrificed their lives for global peace and stability under UN auspices. As of today, over 6000 Pakistani officers and men are performing their duties as part of UN peace keeping assignments.”

The UN’s website also published a statement issued by the spokesperson for the secretary-general on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Stéphane Dujarric. The statement said:

“The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Pakistan deployed with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) following an ambush by members of an armed ?group today near Lulimba, 96 km south west of Baraka, in South Kivu Province. At least one other peacekeeper was wounded in the attack.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and to the people and government of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and calls on those responsible for this attack to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to lay down their arms and seek to resolve their grievances peacefully. He reaffirms the readiness of MONUSCO and the United Nations system to continue working with the authorities of the DRC to help address the security challenges facing the country.”