Pakistani passport ranked fourth worst for international travel

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst in the world for international travel.

Since the past two years, Pakistan has been constant with their spot of being on the second worst country in the world but has improved their position to fourth this year. The Henley Passport Index placed Pakistan on 102 of a total 105 countries with visa-free access to only 30 countries. Japan (1) and Singapore (1) have secured the top spot with visa-free access to 180 countries.

The report clearly states Asian passports are now the world’s most powerful than others. Henly & Partners Passport Index is a global ranking of all the passports of the globe according to the travel freedom that their citizens enjoy. The report clearly states Asian passports are now the world’s most powerful than others.

All of the countries ranking is surveyed on an exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest database of travel information and is published on yearly basis. Pakistan only ranks better than three war-torn countries—Syria (103), Iraq (104) and Afghanistan (105).

Germany’s (2) top spot since the past two years has come to an end making them the second most with visa-free access to 179 destinations across the world. France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and South Korea ranked third in the Index with visa-free access to 169 countries.