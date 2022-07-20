Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst in the world

London: The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport in the world, following only the likes of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

According to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, Pakistani passport enjoys unrestricted access to only 32 countries in the world.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

Japan topped the list as having the most powerful passport with access to 193 destinations, followed by Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain.

Most powerful passports

Japan 193 Singapore, South Korea 192 Germany, Spain 190 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg 189 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden 188

The worst passports