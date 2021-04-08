Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap

LAHORE – The ODI series victory against South Africa has brought many laurels to Pakistan as national players shone in cricket game with their thrill-packed performance against Proteas.

Besides Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, who won titles in batting category, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi with six wickets in recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa has become the second-fasted Pakistani pacer to take 50 ODI wickets in 25 matches.

Right-arm pacer Hassan Ali holds the top spot of the fastest Pakistani bowler as he completed his 50 ODI wickets in only 24 matches.

Former skipper Waqar Younis had achieved the feat in 26 matches while former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq had taken 28 matches to bag 50 ODI wickets.

In the Pakistan-South Africa series, Shaheen Afridi claimed the six wickets and gave away 194 runs.

Social Media Congratulates Shaheen Afridi

As the Pakistan Cricket Board announced it on the Twitter, social media users showered praises on him and wishing him for future achievements.

Hope he continues his good work 👌👏 — INNOCENT BALA 😇😇 (@Usman999sidhu) April 8, 2021

Majestic Fakhar leads Pakistan to win ODI series

Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final one-day international against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. Fakhar was declared man of the series by scoring 302 runs in the series.

South Africa’s chances of chasing down Pakistan’s total of 320 for seven were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140 for five in the 28th over.

Promising batsman Kyle Verreynne (62) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (54) put on 108 off 100 balls for the sixth wicket but both were dismissed in the space of seven balls. South Africa were bowled out for 292.

